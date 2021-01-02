Expand / Collapse search
17-year-old boy dies weeks after being shot by Chandler police

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Suspect shot by Chandler PD following attempted bike stop

CHANDLER, Ariz. - A suspect died weeks later after being shot by police in Chandler on the night of Saturday, Jan. 2.

The incident unfolded near Nevada and Erie streets around 9:30 p.m. when an officer tried to pull over a bicycle in the area for a traffic violation.

The bicyclist ultimately did not stop and rode into an alley, police said.

Eventually, the rider took off on foot and ran into Gazelle Meadows Park. During the chase, the suspect reportedly pulled out a weapon, and the police officer responded by shooting at the bicyclist twice.

On Jan. 4, Chandler Police released a photo of bodycam footage of the shooting that shows the suspect with a gun.

On Jan. 4, police identified the suspect as Anthony Bernal
Cano, 17, of Chandler, who on Jan. 23 police say died.

"The officer is a five-year veteran of the Chandler Police Department and is assigned to the patrol division," police said, adding that per policy, the officer is on administrative leave.

Police released a picture of the gun that was taken from Cano at the scene of the shooting.

Chandler Police released a picture of the gun that was taken from Cano at the scene of the shooting.