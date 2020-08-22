Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Kofa, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Yuma County, Central La Paz
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Wind and Dust Advisory
from MON 2:00 PM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Gila Bend, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Loved ones hold vigil, remember 19-year-old killed in Phoenix

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Phoenix Police: Man, 19, dies after being shot near 1st Avenue and Van Buren Street

Police say just because the party was close to the ASU downtown campus, investigators don't believe it was connected to the university.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are investigating after a man was shot near 1st Avenue and Van Buren Street on the early morning hours of Aug. 22.

The man died hours later at the hospital. He's identified as Elijah Terrell McCarthy, 19.

The shooting happened at a party in a hotel in the area, police say, adding that he went outside the meet someone and that's when he was shot. He ran to 1st and Polk streets and collapsed.

"While this incident occurred in close proximity to Arizona State University, this incident did not occur on the campus. In addition, there is no evidence that would connect this incident, or the party McCarthy was attending, to ASU," the police department said.

There is no suspect information.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Phoenix Police Department Violent Crimes Bureau at 602-262-6141 or to remain anonymous, contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.

Loved ones hold a vigil

On Aug. 24, family and friends held a vigil to remember McCarthy.

His family said he was a kind and fun guy and that he loved to be around people.

Most of all, they say he is too young to be gone.

McCarthy's brother and sister, Eddie and Shirley, say it's heartbreaking to know that he died alone and believe this happened because he got involved in the wrong crowd.

"We lost a part of our family. He lived to laugh. He loved to see people happy. He giggled a lot. He is very funny," his brother Eddie said.

Family remembers 19-year-old who was shot, killed Aug. 22 in Phoenix

Family says they believe Elija McCarthy, 19, got involved in the wrong crowd.

