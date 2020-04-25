Loved ones identify, remember man killed in Mesa helicopter crash

We're learning more about the man killed in a helicopter crash in Mesa Friday afternoon.

Two men were on board and one died, and he's been identified by loved ones as Chip Paige, 55.

They say he was a veteran pilot who leaves a young son behind.

Terrifying visuals were caught of a helicopter spinning out of control after a tail rotor reportedly separated while in flight moments before the chopper crashed into Sherwood Park in Mesa, near Stapley Drive and US-60.

Fortunately, no bystanders were hurt and the passenger in the crash survived but is being hospitalized.

Paige was the president of Pacific Aviation Holdings, helping gulfstream aircraft owners manage their aircraft.

Advertisement

Close friends remember Paige as a selfless and honest man who had decades of aviation experience.

“He’s been doing it for years," said his friend Joshua Walden. "He’s been a great mentor for me and quite a few other pilots out there. What happened to Chip yesterday is probably one of the worst things that can happen to you in a helicopter ..."

RELATED: Police: 1 dead following helicopter crash in Mesa

Another friend, Pete Boeller, said, “I sent him a couple text messages last night and I said 'Just please send me something.'"

Adding, "First thing I did this morning was get up and was really hoping that there was gonna be something and as the day goes on then of course we know what we know now.”

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the deadly crash.

