Police: 1 dead following helicopter crash in Mesa

Crews are at the scene of a helicopter crash in Mesa Friday afternoon.

According to Mesa Police officials, the crash happened at a park near Stapley and US-60. Fire officials say two people were onboard. Mesa Police officials have confirmed to FOX 10's Justin Lum that one of the two people has died. The other person has been taken to a hospital.

Meanwhile, police officials say no one on the ground was hurt.

A witness who spoke with a FOX 10 crew at the scene said people nearby pulled those onboard out of the helicopter.

Video taken by one FOX 10 viewer shows the helicopter spinning out of control in the moments before it crashed.

FOX 10 has learned the helicopter is manufactured by Bell, and is registered to a company out of Higley, Ariz.

FAA officials are investigating the crash.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.