Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
7
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 12:00 PM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Lyft releases statement on driver found shot to death in DC

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated July 6, 2023 12:39PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - Lyft is offering condolences to the family of one of its drivers who was found shot to death in Northeast on Monday. 

Lyft-driver-shot-killed.jpg

The victim has been identified by police as 31-year-old Nasrat Ahmad Yar, of Alexandria, Virginia. Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department said they found Ahmad Yar just after 12 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of 11th Street Northeast. Ahmad Yar was unconscious when officers located him and appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and later pronounced dead by officials. 

Featured

Lyft CEO responds after Arlington woman tweets about nightmare trip
article

Lyft CEO responds after Arlington woman tweets about nightmare trip

A Virginia woman claims her Lyft driver tried to kidnap her over the weekend.

In a statement sent to FOX 5, a Lyft spokesperson said: "Our hearts are with Mr. Nasrat's loved ones as they confront this unspeakable tragedy. We have reached out to his family to offer our support and are in contact with law enforcement to assist with their investigation." 

Detectives are investigating the homicide and the police department is currently offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for Ahmad Yar's death. 

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for details. 