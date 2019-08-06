Macy's Backstage opens in Superstition Springs Mall

"Who doesn't love finding great fashion at a great value?" Mary Jo Johnson asked.

A shop within a shop is the best way to describe the off-price business of Macy's Backstage.

Nestled in the second level in the Superstition Springs Mall, the idea is to have an expanded variety at discounted prices, in addition to what you'd find in a traditional Macy's store.

"One-stop shopping, off-price on trend and then go right back downstairs to get the rest of your needs at Macy's that you're used to," Johnson said.

From handbags and fashion to beauty, toys, luggage and pet products, the options are endless.

"You're going to find something for everyone in your life and every spot in your home," Johnson said. "You're going to find that it's fashion right and you're going to find it at a great price."

And so is the turnover, with new merchandise arriving daily! Johnson, a Macy's employee for more than 22 years, says that even she can hardly contain her excitement for customers to discover Backstage!

"You know, it really brings a whole new life after 22 years of something different to do, a whole different unique customer coming into Macy's that we get to please and excite," she said. "Nothing can be better than that."