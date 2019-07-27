Made In Her Image to hold film making camp at Phoenix Art Museum

PHOENIX (FOX 10) - Calling all female filmmakers! Made In Her Image is hosting a two-day filmmaking catalyst incubator camp followed by a screening at the Phoenix Art Museum on July 31.

At Made In Her Image, anything is possible. Founded by director and visual activist Malakai, the goal is to create without limits.

"Just being able to have a young girl leave here with the empowerment and the courage to create without fear - that's all I want," Malakai said.

To do that, she's assembled a team of mentors that nurture authenticity in young female filmmakers during a catalyst incubator.

"This is a safe space - it's really about curating the next pioneers," Malakai said. "But we can't do that if they feel like they're hindered in any sort of way on their ideas."

So, how do you create an environment conducive to that? It's simple - Malakai says to listen and encourage.

"Hearing all of their ideas, making their ideas feel valid, making them feel heard - it's so essential," Malakai said.

Veteran film camper Nia says Made In Her Image has built up her confidence and showed her aspects of filmmaking she hadn't tried before.

"To me, it's where you can do things you didn't think you could do," Nia said. "Instead of just acting, you can direct it and you can edit it and you can write it, so it's more of making it your own than just reading the lines and acting it out."

Delalya, a two-time camper, says she's got big plans for the future.

"One of my passions is to be an editor for a good movie," she said.

She adds that she's got some advice for any of her peers that may be a little nervous to dive into filmmaking.

"There's no reason to be nervous because you're going to meet so many amazing people along the way," Delayla said. "And it's just going to be so fulfilling."