‘Magic of Santa’: Pennsylvania family surprises waitress with $500 tip on Christmas Eve

A Pennsylvania family let the holiday spirit inspire them to give an act of kindness to a waitress on Christmas Eve.

In a video shared by Verlonda Jackson, members of her family each hand the Friendly’s waitress a $100 bill.

Before they handed her the generous tip, Jackson explained that sometimes it is easy to “forget the real meaning of Christmas.”

Altogether, she received $500 from the family who had a meal at the restaurant in Morrisville.

RELATED: IHOP server given $1,200 tip by group of friends participating in ‘Shock and Claus’

“Are you kidding? Oh my god,” the shocked waitress says as she hugs the family.

Jackson told Storyful the “random act of kindness” was inspired by other videos she saw of church groups doing a similar gesture.

Advertisement

“It was random, it was authentic, and it was from the heart with a message for the entire world that God has the ability to show up in our lives in the most unimaginable way,” Jackson told Storyful.

Jackson said she chose Friendly’s because the diner and ice cream spot was “full of underpaid waitresses with the kindest hearts and excellent service.”

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP