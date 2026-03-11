Arrests made in 2020 murder case; Tribal chairman files lawsuit | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From three arrests made in a 2020 kidnapping and murder case, to another investigator tied to the Arizona AG's office at the home where a Mesa mom was killed, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, March 11.
1. Arrests made years after man allegedly kidnapped, killed in 2020
Featured
Police say three suspects who planned and carried out the armed robbery, kidnapping and murder of 25-year-old Tate Bomar have been arrested.
2. Former AG investigator seen working with home camera after fatal Mesa shooting
Featured
New details have emerged in the Feb. 28 shooting death of Maria Lewis, a Mesa mother of 7 who was killed on a neighbor's doorstep after an alleged altercation.
3. Man allegedly pulls an AR-15-style rifle at woman in road rage incident
Featured
Police say 32-year-old Erik French pointed an AR-15-style rifle at another driver on March 10 near Watson Road and Sundance Avenue.
4. Tribal chairman files lawsuit against council
Featured
White Mountain Apache Chairman Kasey Velasquez has filed a lawsuit against his tribal council, alleging they are attempting to remove him from office without due process.
5. St. Patrick's Day celebrations: Fountain turning green this weekend
Featured
Fountain Hills will transform its signature landmark into an emerald green spectacle to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, a community tradition dating back to a 1979 bet.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
It is heating up for the remainder of the week across the state. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has more on the temperatures hitting the triple digits next week.
Get the Full Forecast