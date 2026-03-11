Expand / Collapse search

Arrests made in 2020 murder case; Tribal chairman files lawsuit | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  March 11, 2026 6:00pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - From three arrests made in a 2020 kidnapping and murder case, to another investigator tied to the Arizona AG's office at the home where a Mesa mom was killed, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, March 11.

1. Arrests made years after man allegedly kidnapped, killed in 2020

Featured

3 suspects arrested in 2020 murder of missing Goodyear man
article

3 suspects arrested in 2020 murder of missing Goodyear man

Police say three suspects who planned and carried out the armed robbery, kidnapping and murder of 25-year-old Tate Bomar have been arrested.

2. Former AG investigator seen working with home camera after fatal Mesa shooting

Featured

Ex-AG investigator identified as man appearing to clean blood at scene of Mesa mother's death
article

Ex-AG investigator identified as man appearing to clean blood at scene of Mesa mother's death

New details have emerged in the Feb. 28 shooting death of Maria Lewis, a Mesa mother of 7 who was killed on a neighbor's doorstep after an alleged altercation.

3. Man allegedly pulls an AR-15-style rifle at woman in road rage incident

Featured

Man accused of pointing rifle at driver during Buckeye road-rage incident
article

Man accused of pointing rifle at driver during Buckeye road-rage incident

Police say 32-year-old Erik French pointed an AR-15-style rifle at another driver on March 10 near Watson Road and Sundance Avenue.

4. Tribal chairman files lawsuit against council

Featured

White Mountain Apache Chairman sues council to block ‘unconstitutional’ removal
article

White Mountain Apache Chairman sues council to block ‘unconstitutional’ removal

White Mountain Apache Chairman Kasey Velasquez has filed a lawsuit against his tribal council, alleging they are attempting to remove him from office without due process.

5. St. Patrick's Day celebrations: Fountain turning green this weekend

Featured

Fountain Hills transforms tallest U.S. fountain into green spectacle for St. Patrick's Day
article

Fountain Hills transforms tallest U.S. fountain into green spectacle for St. Patrick's Day

Fountain Hills will transform its signature landmark into an emerald green spectacle to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, a community tradition dating back to a 1979 bet.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Evening Weather Forecast - 3/11/26

Evening Weather Forecast - 3/11/26

It is heating up for the remainder of the week across the state. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has more on the temperatures hitting the triple digits next week. 

Get the Full Forecast

Nightly RoundupArizonaNews