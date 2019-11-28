Magical work: Woman dons unicorn costume to shovel snow

When Jennifer Matherly Button’s daughter dared her to shovel snow in a full-body unicorn suit, she knew she just had to do it.

Matherly Button had to order the suit from Amazon and wait for it to snow before she could fulfill the dare.

On Nov. 27, after a fresh blanket of snow fell outside her house in Nevada, Matherly Button donned the unicorn suit and got to work shoveling.

She said she filmed the video herself by setting her phone down to capture her magical moves, and the endeavor, though fun, wasn't without challenges.

“It was hard too because it was windy,” she added.

Significant snowfall occurred Wednesday and Thursday across many parts of Nevada, dumping as much as 19 inches in some cities, according to the National Weather Service. The holiday weekend is expected to bring rain as a stronger storm passes over the region.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.