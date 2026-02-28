Seen on TV: February 28

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Saturday, February 28, 2026

Padel Pals

4945 S. 71st St.

Mesa, AZ 85212

https://padel-pals.com/

Glendale Folk & Heritage Festival

Feb. 28–March 1

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sahuaro Ranch Historic Park

9802 59th Ave.

Glendale, AZ 85302

https://www.glendaleaz.gov/Play/Special-Events/Events

Southwest Human Development

Rovia 120 Longevity Health & Fitness Center

10160 N. 67th Ave.

Glendale, AZ 85302

rovia120.com

Pizzicata