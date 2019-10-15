Magnitude 4.7 earthquake strikes near Hollister

A preliminary magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck near Hollister Tuesday afternoon, about 48 miles from Santa Cruz, according to the US Geological Survey. It was downgraded from a magnitude of 4.8.

The USGS said the quake was reported around12:42 p.m. about 10 miles from Tres Pinos and 15 miles from Hollister. It was followed by another quake at 12:55 p.m. that clocked in at a magnitude 2.6.

There were no immediate reports of damage. While there are many variables involved, geologists say damage can occur when an earthquake's magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5.

The quake came one day after a magnitude 4.5 earthquake rattled Pleasant Hill and surrounding cities. Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones says the quake was too far from Monday night's temblor, for the two to be connected.