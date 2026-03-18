800 Sky Harbor TSA officers without pay during partial government shutdown

The Brief A partial government shutdown has left approximately 800 TSA officers at Sky Harbor International Airport working without pay for over a month, causing severe financial strain and low morale. Many federal employees report being unable to afford gas or childcare to get to work, with some officers already forced to miss shifts after receiving their last partial paycheck weeks ago. Sky Harbor is now collecting community donations of non-perishable food and gas gift cards to support the impacted workforce as lawmakers remain deadlocked over funding for the Department of Homeland Security.



The ongoing Department of Homeland Security shutdown is continuing to affect federal workers, as hundreds are now going without pay.

Local perspective:

Pascual Contreras’s last paycheck was more than three weeks ago, and it wasn’t much.

"I believe my deposit was $107," said Contreras, a Transportation Security Officer.

Big picture view:

Contreras is one of about 800 TSA officers at Sky Harbor International Airport going without pay during the partial government shutdown, which is now more than a month in.

"Morale is low, unfortunately," Contreras said. "There's a lot of officers, including myself, that were just starting to get over the last shutdown. Financially, it's been a strain."

Last year’s shutdown lasted 43 days, and for many, the financial strain is already back.

Why you should care:

"There's a lot of single parents," Contreras said. "There's a lot of people that need assistance with childcare, with gas to get to and from work. I, myself, live in Buckeye. It's a 38-mile drive every single day."

Some workers say they can’t even afford to keep showing up for their shifts.

"After our somewhat so-called partial paycheck, I was able to make about a day or two after that to work," said Andres Alcantar, a Travel Safety and Security Officer and AFGE Union Steward. "And from there on out, I haven't been able actually to report to work because of lack of gas and transportation."

What you can do:

Sky Harbor is now collecting donations for federal workers, asking for non-perishable food, grocery and gas gift cards of $20 or less, and basic essentials.

"They're coming into work at the airport, and we want to show our support for them," said Eric Everts, Public Information Officer for the City of Phoenix and the Aviation Department at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

Dig deeper:

Those donations may help, but workers say what they really need is a paycheck.

"Just ask that as lawmakers who come, just come together and somehow figure out a way to just fund us and these other agencies so that we can keep doing our work and live in peace," Alcantar said. "And be able to just serve—serve our country still."