Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes Philippines

Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 3:26 PM MST until FRI 6:30 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Flood Warning
from FRI 11:21 AM MST until FRI 5:30 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 6:15 PM MST, Maricopa County, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
from FRI 3:20 PM MST until SAT 12:15 AM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until FRI 7:30 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 2:25 PM MST until FRI 6:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 2:59 PM MST until FRI 10:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 4:39 PM MST until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 5:28 PM MDT until FRI 8:30 PM MDT, Navajo County
Flood Warning
from FRI 9:06 AM MST until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flood Warning
from FRI 4:00 PM MST until SAT 12:15 AM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
from FRI 4:02 PM MST until FRI 10:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 4:01 PM MST until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until MON 12:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 12:00 AM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 1:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes Philippines

Earthquakes
The Philippines was struck by a magnitude 6.7 earthquake on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The quake was centered approximately 21 miles from Puerto Galera. 

There was no immediate word on any casualties, injuries or damage.

Meanwhile, officials are managing flooding caused by a typhoon that was forecast to bring heavy rains to Taiwan and coastal China over the weekend. 

The typhoon intensified monsoon rains in the nation's capital, Manila, and outlying provinces, flooding low-lying villages, sweeping away several houses, setting off minor landslides and displacing more than 800 people, disaster response officials said on Friday. 

This story is developing. Check back for more. 
 