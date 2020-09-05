Make-A-Wish Arizona surprises 5-year-old boy in Phoenix with a personal playground

A 5-year-old boy celebrated his birthday today in Phoenix, but it was no ordinary party. Make-A-Wish made it a day to remember by providing him with his own little personal playground in his backyard.

Volunteers worked around the clock for the past few months to build little Ethan's playground - after all he's been through this year, he deserves it.

Ethan has a critical nervous system disorder that makes it difficult for him to breathe at night without a machine. For a child who loves to be outdoors, it's been tough for him since being in public isn't an option right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"He can’t even go to a park right now, it’s hard," said Robert Wehner, his father. "So now that Make-A-Wish has granted this wish we don’t have to worry about that anymore. He can just go out his back door and he’s in heaven."

His parents seemed almost more overwhelmed than the birthday boy, whose smile can’t be contained in a mask.

"We can never thank everyone enough," Wehner said. "We are really truly thankful."

Advertisement

The celebration wasn't done yet, though. Ethan also had a drive-by parade filled with presents and cheers, with the Phoenix Fire Department coming by to impress a kid who impresses them.

While Ethan is unique, there are others who have had just as hard of a year.

"We really need donations," said Nicole Barrett of Make-A-Wish Arizona. "That’s so important and critical to our mission -- we’re lacking In some really critical funding, so we need volunteers, we need donations, and every little bit helps us because we’re still granting wishes."

Make-A-Wish still wants to deliver that wish no matter the world we’re in. While the rest of us will remember 2020 for something else, a 5-year-old Phoenix boy will have an entirely different memory to remember.

"Ethan will never forget this day," his father said. "I can assure you of that for a very long time."

Learn about how you can help Make-A-Wish: https://arizona.wish.org/