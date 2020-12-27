Male suffers life-threatening injuries in two-car crash in Glendale

A male was seriously injured in a Glendale two-car crash on Sunday, Dec. 27, the police department said.

The crash happened at 57th and Grand avenues Sunday afternoon. Details about what led up to the crash weren't released.

Occupants of one of the vehicles weren't injured but a solo male occupant of the second car has life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Investigators are looking into if speed and/or impairment were factors in the crash.

Roadway restrictions will be in place during the investigation.