A 34-year-old man died in a crash after crashing his three-wheeler in Phoenix Saturday night.

Just after 5 p.m., Miguel Villanueva reportedly was driving a Honda ATC, a three-wheeler, at 4100 North 63rd Drive, when he drove up on a sidewalk and overturned.

He was ejected off of the three-wheeler and hit his head. Authorities say he wasn't wearing a helmet.

Villanueva was taken to the hospital where he died.