Man accused of attempting to rob Chase Bank

The Brief A man was arrested after allegedly attempting to rob a Chase Bank in Maricopa by passing a note demanding money. The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Cesar Sanchez, was located and detained by police near the bank shortly after the incident.



A man who attempted to rob a Chase Bank in Maricopa has been arrested, according to police.

What we know:

At 11:55 a.m. on Nov. 4, officers responded to a report regarding a man passing a note to a Chase Bank employee, claiming to have a weapon and demanding money.

Police said the suspect fled the area, but later located the man with a matching description near the bank.

The suspect, 40-year-old Cesar Sanchez, was detained. Bank staff told police that Sanchez was the correct suspect.

What's next:

The FBI has been notified, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact the Maricopa Police Department at 520-316-6800.