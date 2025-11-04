Man accused of attempting to rob Chase Bank
MARICOPA, Ariz. - A man who attempted to rob a Chase Bank in Maricopa has been arrested, according to police.
What we know:
At 11:55 a.m. on Nov. 4, officers responded to a report regarding a man passing a note to a Chase Bank employee, claiming to have a weapon and demanding money.
Police said the suspect fled the area, but later located the man with a matching description near the bank.
The suspect, 40-year-old Cesar Sanchez, was detained. Bank staff told police that Sanchez was the correct suspect.
What's next:
The FBI has been notified, and the investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact the Maricopa Police Department at 520-316-6800.
The Source: Maricopa Police Department