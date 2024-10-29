Man accused of committing more than 750 acts of graffiti in Phoenix

The Brief Jordan Quimayousie, 33, is accused of committing more than 750 acts of graffiti near Phoenix's 19th Avenue Corridor. Quimayousie allegedly vandalized bus stops, sidewalks, curbs, crosswalk signs, buildings and fire hydrants. Quimayousie is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.



A man has been indicted by a grand jury for allegedly committing hundreds of acts of graffiti in Phoenix.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office says 33-year-old Jordan Quimayousie was indicted in connection to more than 750 acts of graffiti near the 19th Avenue Corridor over the past several years.

"Quimayousie is accused of using several aliases as he vandalized property including bus stops, sidewalks, curbs, crosswalk signs, buildings, fire hydrants, and more," MCAO said. "The graffiti prompted numerous complaints from area residents and caused damage exceeding $57,000."

According to court documents, police did an extensive investigation after the aforementioned complaints. Quimayousie is accused of criminal damage and aggravated criminal damage. He is jailed on a $50,000 cash bond.