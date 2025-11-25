Man accused of following child to bus stop: Buckeye PD

The Brief 48-year-old Adrian Villareal is accused of following a child to a bus stop in Buckeye, according to police. The incident happened on Nov. 21. Buckeye Police say Villareal had an active warrant for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender.



Buckeye Police officials say a 48-year-old man who allegedly failed to register as a sex offender is accused of following a child to a bus stop.

What we know:

Per a statement released on Nov. 25, Adrian Villareal was arrested on Nov. 21, following a brief standoff.

Adrian Villareal (Courtesy: Buckeye Police Department)

Police said they received a report from a woman on Nov. 21, alleging that a man harassed her 12-year-old daughter as she walked to the school bus stop near Baseline and Pima roads.

"Officers arrived and spoke to employees at a nearby daycare who said the suspect was walking in the area trying to talk to the girl, so they brought her into the daycare where she safely waited for her bus," read a portion of the statement.

The suspect, who was later identified as Villareal, left the scene before officers arrived, but detectives said he was later spotted less than half a mile away.

What's next:

Police say Villareal was booked into jail for alleged harassment and trespassing.

Area where the incident happened