Man accused of groping woman at Phoenix supermarket: PD

The Brief 21-year-old Yonny Yahir Ramirez Cortes was arrested at a supermarket in the area of 7th Avenue and Southern The victim reportedly told police Ramirez passed her in the supermarket, and she was touched inappropriately moments later Ramirez was also wanted on a warrant out of Santa Cruz County



Phoenix Police say a man is accused of sexual abuse in connection with an incident that happened at a south Phoenix supermarket.

In court documents we received on Aug. 26, the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Yonny Yahir Ramirez Cortes, is accused of sexual abuse as a result of an incident where he allegedly touched a woman inappropriately in the area of 7th Avenue and Southern.

Investigators say when officers arrived, Ramirez was already detained by supermarket security. Officers later read Ramirez his Miranda rights in Spanish, but he was not able to respond. Officers also said it was apparent Ramirez was "highly intoxicated" because "a strong odor of spirituous liquor emerged from his person."

The victim, per court documents, told police that Ramirez passed her in the supermarket, and was touched in her private area moments later. The victim then called her husband as Ramirez was running away.

Police also discovered that Ramirez was the subject of a warrant from Santa Cruz County, in addition to multiple misdemeanor warrants for alleged DUI from the City of Phoenix.

A judge has set a $10,000 bond for Ramirez, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 4.

The Source Information for this article was gathered from relevant court documents released by the Superior Court of Arizona for Maricopa County.

Area where the incident happened