Man accused of killing woman inside his Phoenix home: PD
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say officers are at the scene of a shooting that left a woman dead, and a suspect is in custody.
What we know:
Per a statement, officers responded to a neighborhood near 19th Avenue and Hadley at around 4:00 a.m., after someone called police and said a man had killed a woman inside his home.
"As officers got to the scene and took the man into custody. A female victim was found inside the house and was pronounced deceased," read a portion of the statement.
Police officials said the suspect was initially taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but he was later released from hospital, and subsequently booked into jail.
What we don't know:
Police did not identify the suspect.
Area where the shooting happened