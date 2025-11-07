Man accused of killing woman inside his Phoenix home: PD

The Brief Phoenix Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead. The shooting happened near 19th Avenue and Hadley. A man has been taken into custody.



Phoenix Police say officers are at the scene of a shooting that left a woman dead, and a suspect is in custody.

What we know:

Per a statement, officers responded to a neighborhood near 19th Avenue and Hadley at around 4:00 a.m., after someone called police and said a man had killed a woman inside his home.

"As officers got to the scene and took the man into custody. A female victim was found inside the house and was pronounced deceased," read a portion of the statement.

Police officials said the suspect was initially taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but he was later released from hospital, and subsequently booked into jail.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the suspect.

