Man accused of manslaughter in deadly Flagstaff shooting

The Brief Dylan Carter, 21, was found shot and killed near Route 66 and Switzer Canyon Drive. Police say Philip Green, 20, was arrested in connection to the shooting. Green was booked into jail and is accused of manslaughter.



A suspect was arrested after police say a man was shot and killed on Sunday in Flagstaff.

The shooting happened at around 2 p.m. on Oct. 13 near Route 66 and Switzer Canyon Drive.

Flagstaff Police say officers responded to the scene and found 20-year-old Philip Green uninjured and outside a home. However, Dylan Carter, 21, was found dead inside the home from an apparent gunshot wound.

Green was arrested and booked into jail. He is accused of manslaughter.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 928-774-1414 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.