Man accused of assaulting officers in Scottsdale

Police say a man who assaulted two officers at a Scottsdale apartment complex has been arrested.

According to police, two officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 23 near Scottsdale and Thomas Roads. As the officers were taking 26-year-old Sevastian Garcia into custody, a fight ensued and he allegedly attacked the officers.

"During the fight one officer received a head injury and the other officer suffered a dislocated shoulder," police said.

Both officers were taken to the hospital. Garcia was also hospitalized for precautionary reasons.

Garcia was booked into jail and is accused of multiple charges, including aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

