Man accused of setting 3 Buckeye homes on fire

Police say a man who set three homes under construction on fire in the same Buckeye neighborhood has been arrested.

Buckeye Police say they received a report of a home on fire at around 1 a.m. on Aug. 15 near Sun Valley Parkway and Canyon Springs Boulevard.

An officer responded to the scene and found the man who called police to report the fire. Firefighters arrived at the scene and put out the flames.

"The home was significantly damaged," police said. "Investigators determined the fire was suspicious."

Investigators were able to link the fire to two other house fires that happened in the same neighborhood.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Police say a man who set three homes under construction on fire in the same Buckeye neighborhood has been arrested. (Buckeye PD)

All three homes were unoccupied.

The man who reported Tuesday's fire to police, 24-year-old Caleb Dorn, was arrested in connection to all three fires. He was booked into jail and is accused of arson, criminal trespass and burglary.

Area where the fires happened: