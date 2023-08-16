Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Yuma County, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
7
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 4:45 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 2:59 PM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Advisory
from WED 1:54 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Gila County
Flood Advisory
from WED 2:37 PM MST until WED 5:45 PM MST, Coconino County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 4:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells
Special Weather Statement
until WED 3:45 PM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim

Man accused of setting 3 Buckeye homes on fire

By
Published 
Updated 2:34PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Police say a man who set three homes under construction on fire in the same Buckeye neighborhood has been arrested.

Buckeye Police say they received a report of a home on fire at around 1 a.m. on Aug. 15 near Sun Valley Parkway and Canyon Springs Boulevard.

An officer responded to the scene and found the man who called police to report the fire. Firefighters arrived at the scene and put out the flames.

"The home was significantly damaged," police said. "Investigators determined the fire was suspicious."

Investigators were able to link the fire to two other house fires that happened in the same neighborhood.

Image 1 of 4

Police say a man who set three homes under construction on fire in the same Buckeye neighborhood has been arrested. (Buckeye PD)

All three homes were unoccupied.

The man who reported Tuesday's fire to police, 24-year-old Caleb Dorn, was arrested in connection to all three fires. He was booked into jail and is accused of arson, criminal trespass and burglary.

Area where the fires happened: