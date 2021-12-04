Man accused of shooting, killing Buckeye neighbor following harassment dispute

A man has been arrested after he reportedly shot and killed his neighbor near Yuma and Dean roads in Buckeye on Dec. 3, police said.

The investigation began after Buckeye officers heard gunshots outside of police headquarters on Friday night. A sweep of a nearby neighborhood revealed that a man had been shot to death outside of a home.

The victim was identified as Alfonso Gastelum, 27.

Investigators discovered that Gastelum's family member had ongoing issues with his neighbor, 28-year-old Alan Gonzalez. Gonzalez had received a court order in the past to stop harassing the relative, police say.

Police alleged that Gonzalez went to the victim's home that night to confront him and shot him multiple times before driving away.

The 28-year-old was arrested and faces homicide and assault charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Buckeye Police Department at 623-349-6411 or 480-WITNESS.

Alan Gonzalez

More Arizona headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement







