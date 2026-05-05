Camera disguised as Wi-Fi extender found inside Mesa home, man arrested: PD

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The Brief Andreas Lorenz, 45, is accused of placing a hidden camera inside the bathroom of a Mesa home. Police say the camera was disguised as a Wi-Fi extender, and recorded multiple people over a four-year span. Lorenz is accused of sexual exploitation of a minor and voyeurism charges.



A man was arrested after police say he placed a hidden camera inside the bathroom of a Mesa home, recording multiple victims over a four-year span.

What we know:

On Feb. 9, Mesa Police say a resident at a home near Elliot and Ellsworth roads discovered a camera disguised as a Wi-Fi extender inside the bathroom. The camera had been operating for four years, during which time multiple people were unknowingly recorded.

Investigators say search warrants were served at the home, and the camera was found. Andreas Lorenz, 45, was interviewed by detectives in connection to the incident and police say he admitted to placing the camera in the bathroom in 2021.

"[Lorenz] stating it was initially intended to record his wife and that he did not consider others who may be captured in the recordings," police said in a news release. "A subsequent forensic review of the device’s contents confirmed multiple victims were recorded without their knowledge or consent. In total, eight victims were identified, including four juveniles."

Lorenz was arrested on May 3 and booked into jail. He's accused of sexual exploitation of a minor and voyeurism.

What they're saying:

Police issued the following statement on Lorenz's arrest: "This case represents a profound violation of trust and personal privacy that has deeply impacted multiple victims and their families. The Mesa Police Department remains committed to protecting the dignity, safety, and well-being of every individual affected, and ensuring those responsible for such violations are held fully accountable under the law."

Map of area where the incident happened: