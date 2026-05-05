Arizona weather forecast: Picture-perfect conditions in Phoenix area

The Brief Temperatures will be well below normal on Tuesday in Phoenix, with a high in the 70s. The nice weather won't stick around for long, as triple digits are expected by Friday. Early next week will be very warm, with highs near the upper-100s.



A picture-perfect day of weather ahead!

As a storm system approaches Arizona through the day, mild air continues to filter to the surface. This pattern is ideal for moderating temperatures, pushing showers across the state, and continuing breezy conditions. The area of low pressure will not pass over the southern edge of Arizona until Wednesday, which allows for two more days of below average temperatures.

Today:

Clouds linger across the state through the morning in Arizona this Tuesday. A few showers will continue to slowly push farther east through the morning, with a few final showers along the foothills of the Valley. Additional showers or even a spot thunderstorm may fire off over northern/eastern Arizona during the afternoon. Eventually, the moisture will exit the state tonight.

The forecast high this afternoon reaches just 78 degrees in Phoenix. The average high is 91 degrees, so this will be much nicer than normal. Breezy conditions will pick up and clouds will continue to break up and thin out through the day.

The Rest of the Week:

As the storm system continues to pass over southern Arizona Wednesday into Thursday, the forecast high begins to climb. The high will reach 85 on Wednesday, but 95 on Thursday. It will remain dry and lighter winds are expected.

Friday and the Weekend:

We return to triple digits for the first time since March. The forecast high hits 100 on Friday, 103 on Saturday and 105 on Sunday.

Looking Further Ahead:

Next week looks just as warm and dry!

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)