'Operation Desert Dawn': 31 missing children found in Arizona

The Brief More than 30 children reported missing in Arizona were safely recovered during "Operation Desert Dawn." The U.S. Marshals Service says the three-week operation included "12 focused days targeting areas with high concentrations of critically missing children." Anyone with information on missing or endangered children is encouraged to call the National Center for Missing and Exploited children at 1-800-THE-LOST.



Nearly three dozen children reported missing in Arizona have been found following a three-week operation.

What we know:

The U.S. Marshals Service says 31 critically missing children were found during "Operation Desert Dawn," which ran from April 13 to May 1. During the operation authorities safely located 20 missing children, and confirmed the location of 11 others.

Among the located missing children included the following:

A 17-year-old who had been missing from Phoenix for 18 months.

A 17-year-old girl believed to be a victim of sex trafficking in Phoenix

A 16-year-old girl believed to be a victim of sex trafficking in Glendale

A 16-year-old experiencing substance abuse and homelessness.

A 14-year-old from Phoenix, who was found in Tucson

An 11-year-old girl with mental health concerns.

What they're saying:

"This operation was about protecting children who were in vulnerable and dangerous situations," U.S. Marshal Van Bayless said. "Each child we located represents a young life removed from the risk of exploitation, abuse, or worse. Through the dedication of our partners, these children now have the opportunity to return to safety and begin moving forward."

What you can do:

The U.S. Marshals Service says anyone with information on missing or endangered children can call the National Center for Missing and Exploited children at 1-800-THE-LOST.