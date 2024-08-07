Man accused of shooting at officers during welfare check: Phoenix PD

article

Phoenix Police say a 36-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shooting at police officers on Tuesday.

In a statement released on the morning of Aug. 7, the suspect was identified as Matthew Beckner-Gonzales. Per investigators, officers were called for a welfare check at a home in the area of 35th Avenue and Mohawk Lane just before 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

"As officers knocked on the door, they were met by Beckner-Gonzales and his mother. Noticing a gun in Beckner-Gonzales’ hand, officers began to give him commands as they drew their service weapons. Beckner-Gonzales fired several rounds in the direction of the officers as he went back into the house," read a portion of the statement.

Investigators say officers did not return fire, and no injuries were reported. Officers ultimately ordered Beckner-Gonzales out of the home. The suspect has been booked into jail, and is accused of two counts of aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

Where the shooting happened