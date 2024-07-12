Man accused of stabbing group home roommate dozens of times | Crime Files

A man who was living at a group home in Phoenix has been arrested, according to court documents, for allegedly stabbing his roommate multiple times overnight.

Here are the details.

Who's the suspect?

Robert Salazar Quintero

Investigators identified the suspect as 37-year-old Robert Salazar Quintero.

What happened?

Quintero, police allege, stabbed his roommate 35 times in the chest with a foldable pocketknife at a Phoenix area group home.

At around 3:33 a.m. on July 8, investigators say Quintero woke up a witness, telling him he had done something bad.

"The witness observed blood stains on the defendant's shirt. The witness then called the house manager, telling him the witness needed him now, then stating it looked like the defendant had murdered the victim," read a portion of the court documents.

When the house manager arrived at the scene, investigators say he saw Quintero on top of the victim, applying pressure to the victim's chest. After that, the house manager called emergency services. When police officers arrived, they also saw Quintero on top of the victim.

While the victim was identified in court documents, the name was redacted in the court documents we received.

Quintero, police say, was later taken into custody, and when officers conducted a search that was deemed incidental to the arrest, they found a fordable pocketknife with a wooden handle on Quintero's person.

"The defendant was then transported to Phoenix Police headquarters," read a portion of the court documents. "The defendant was not interviewed due to being combative, and was transported to jail."

As for the victim, police say they were taken to a hospital, where they are listed in critical but stable condition. Police also reveal the victim cannot speak due to intubation.

What is the suspect accused of?

Court documents state the suspect is accused of a count of aggravated assault and a count of attempted 2nd degree murder.

A judge has placed a $500,000 bond on Quintero, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 18.