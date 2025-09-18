Man accused of stabbing mom, 2 daughters while they were asleep inside Mesa apartment

The Brief Lowell Dorn, 22, is accused of three counts of attempted murder and burglary. Police say Dorn stabbed a woman and her two daughters while they were asleep inside an apartment near Dobson and Broadway Roads on Sept. 17. All three victims survived the attack.



A man accused of stabbing a woman and her daughters while they were asleep inside a Mesa apartment has been arrested.

Lowell Tucker Dorn, 22, is accused of multiple charges, including attempted murder and burglary.

The backstory:

On Sept. 17, Mesa Police say a woman and her 16-and 18-year-old daughters were asleep inside an apartment near Dobson and Broadway Roads when a man got inside and attacked the 16-year-old. Police say the suspect also stabbed the teen's mother and her 18-year-old sister.

The teen was able to flee the apartment and call for help. All three victims were taken to a hospital for treatment.

What they're saying:

After the stabbing, police say Dorn was identified as the suspect and arrested.

"Although Dorn had very little contact with police previously, the Tempe Police Department had received several calls involving Dorn following the morning’s events," police said.

Lowell Tucker Dorn (Mesa PD)

What's next:

The stabbing victims say their dog went missing during the incident. If you have any information on the missing dog, you can contact the Arizona Humane Society.

Map of where the stabbing happened