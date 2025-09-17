Mother, 2 daughters stabbed by suspect at Mesa apartments: PD

The Brief A woman and her 16-and-18-year-old daughters were stabbed in Mesa on Sept. 17. Police say the victims were asleep when they were attacked by an unknown suspect inside an apartment near Dobson and Broadway Roads. The victims are expected to survive. The suspect remains on the loose.



A woman and her two daughters are expected to survive after police say they were stabbed by an unknown suspect early Wednesday morning at an apartment complex in Mesa.

What we know:

The incident happened on Sept. 17 near Dobson and Broadway Roads.

According to Mesa Police, the woman and her 16-and 18-year-old daughters were asleep inside an apartment when a man got inside and attacked the 16-year-old.

The teen was able to flee the apartment and call for help. Police say the suspect also stabbed the teen's mother and her 18-year-old sister. All three victims were taken to a hospital for treatment.

What we know:

The suspect remains on the loose. Police say there is no description of him at this time.

What's next:

"The suspect has not been located at this point, but officers are working hard to process the evidence and follow up to potential leads," police said.

Map of area where the stabbing happened