Man allegedly beat Phoenix barber because he didn't like the haircut he received

A Phoenix man is facing some legal troubles after he allegedly caused a disturbance at a barber shop following a haircut.

According to court documents, 25-year-old Lorenzo Malik Harewood was arrested in the area of 44th Street and Thomas Road on Sept. 6. Investigators say officers were called to the scene just before 6:00 p.m. for an assault call.

"The victim stated [Harewood] had gone into the barbershop, received a haircut, then demanded his money back because he was not satisfied with the way the haircut came out," read a portion of the court documents. "[Harewood] was not given his money back, and he proceeded to punch the victim in the mouth. Afterwards, [Harewood] proceeded to punch the victim an unknown number of times."

Investigators say Harewood then ripped off a yellow chain necklace that the victim was wearing and ran out of the shop, eventually dropping it. Investigators also say Harewood failed to yield to other traffic as he pulled out onto Thomas Road, which caused a collision with another vehicle.

Harewood, according to court documents, is accused of robbery. A judge has released Harewood with no bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 24.

