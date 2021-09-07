Phoenix firefighter dies from COVID-19

article

A Phoenix Fire Department firefighter and paramedic has died from COVID-19, according to the department.

Miguel Angulo died on Monday, Sept. 6 after a long battle with COVID-19.

Angulo worked with the department for 15 years and worked the majority of his career at Station 25 in Maryvale, a statement read.

Department officials say Angulo is the first Phoenix firefighter to die from COVID-19.

"Miguel was a dedicated public servant and a family man who loved serving his community. He had a big personality and an even bigger heart," read a statement from the department.

Services for Angulo will be announced.

