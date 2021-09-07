Phoenix firefighter dies from COVID-19
PHOENIX - A Phoenix Fire Department firefighter and paramedic has died from COVID-19, according to the department.
Miguel Angulo died on Monday, Sept. 6 after a long battle with COVID-19.
Angulo worked with the department for 15 years and worked the majority of his career at Station 25 in Maryvale, a statement read.
Department officials say Angulo is the first Phoenix firefighter to die from COVID-19.
"Miguel was a dedicated public servant and a family man who loved serving his community. He had a big personality and an even bigger heart," read a statement from the department.
Services for Angulo will be announced.
More COVID-19 news
- Demand increasing for COVID-19 tests
- Demand for ivermectin on the rise in Arizona to treat COVID-19 despite warnings
- Arizona responds to bid to undo limits on local COVID-19 prevention efforts
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters
Advertisement
Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.