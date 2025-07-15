Man allegedly killed his own son; arrest made months after Phoenix murder l Morning News Brief

article

From a man who allegedly stabbed his own son to death before being shot and killed by police to an arrest made months after a man was murdered in north Phoenix, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of July 15.

1. Man allegedly kills his son

Featured article

What we know:

A father fatally stabbed his 9-year-old son at a California park before being shot and killed by officers who responded to what turned out to be a misleading 911 call, police said.

What they're saying:

"These officers had no idea that the frantic person on the line was in fact the suspect himself," Police Chief Paul Joseph said. "A deranged man who had murdered his own son."

Read more

2. Man shot multiple times in Phoenix

An investigation is underway after police say a person was shot multiple times near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road. (KSAZ-TV)

What we know:

According to police, a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road.

What we don't know:

Police did not release any details on what led up to the shooting or if there are any outstanding suspects.

Read more

3. Arrest made months after murder

Joseph Jennings (MCSO)

What we know:

Police say 30-year-old Seth Moisoff was found shot near 35th Avenue and Rose Garden Lane in May. Moisoff was taken to a hospital where he later died.

What they're saying:

"Extensive work" by detectives led to the arrest of the suspect, 65-year-old Joseph Jennings, police said.

Read more

4. Tomato tariff

(U.S. Air Force photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. JaNae Jensen)

What we know:

Tomatoes at the grocery store are probably going to get more expensive soon, as the U.S. government announces a 17% duty on most fresh Mexican tomatoes.

What they're saying:

"What growers can afford a 17%?" asked Nogales Mayor Jorge Maldonado. "Is that going to eliminate all the medium and small growers?"

Read more

5. Trial delayed

Preston Lord (file)

What we know:

The trial of six suspects accused of killing East Valley teen Preston Lord has been delayed until early next year.

The backstory:

Lord, 16, was found beaten outside a Halloween party in Queen Creek in October 2023. He died at the hospital days later.

Read more

Today's weather

What To Expect:

On Tuesday in the Valley, it'll be breezy and warm with a chance for overnight rain into Wednesday.

Click here for your full forecast