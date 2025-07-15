Arizona weather forecast: Storm chances to increase across the state

The Brief On Tuesday in Phoenix, we'll see breezy and warm conditions with a high near 106 degrees. The chance for storms in the Valley begins during the overnight hours on Tuesday. Things should dry out by the weekend, with highs in the upper-100s.



We're watching storm chances across the state the next few days.

Today:

Tuesday brings near-average temperatures to the state with a forecast high of 106 in the Valley. It will be breezy with gusts of up to 20-25 mph in Phoenix today.

While dry conditions are forecast for the Valley during the day, showers and thunderstorms are expected over parts of northern and eastern Arizona during the afternoon. Some storms may bring heavy rain, strong winds, small hail, or frequent lightning. A few strong storms may fire off in southeastern Arizona, including into Pinal County, by this evening.

Any storms in that area could kick up blowing dust and trigger showers into the Valley overnight. Chances around 20-30% are forecast from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning for the Valley.

Tomorrow:

Wednesday will bring a new round of more widespread and strong storms to northern and eastern Arizona. Again, storms are forecast to develop in southeastern Arizona. Storm chances increase to 40-60% around the Valley from Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Stronger thunderstorms or pockets of heavy rain are possible during this time period. The forecast high Wednesday drops to 102 degrees in Phoenix.

Later This Week:

During the day on Thursday, rain chances should start to drop in the Valley and eventually even in the High Country. By Thursday night and into Friday, the lower deserts will dry out entirely with lingering chances for showers in northern and eastern Arizona. The forecast high for Thursday is 101 degrees in Phoenix.

With more sunshine and less rain, the high climbs to 105 on Friday and 108 by the weekend in Phoenix. It will be partly to mostly sunny this weekend, too.

