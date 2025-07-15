1 person shot multiple times in west Phoenix

The Brief A man is expected to survive after being shot early Tuesday morning near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road. Police didn't say if any suspects are in custody. Traffic restrictions are in place in the area due to the investigation.



A shooting investigation is underway on Tuesday morning near a west Phoenix intersection.

What we know:

According to police, a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road.

The victim was taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic restrictions are in place in the area due to the investigation.

An investigation is underway after police say a person was shot multiple times near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road. (KSAZ-TV)

What we don't know:

Police did not release any details on what led up to the shooting or if there are any outstanding suspects. It's unclear when traffic restrictions in the area will be lifted.

Map of where the shooting happened