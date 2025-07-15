Suspect arrested months after deadly north Phoenix shooting

The Brief Seth Moisoff, 30, died after he was shot on May 19 near 35th Avenue and Rose Garden Lane. On July 14, police said 65-year-old Joseph Jennings was arrested for the shooting. Jennings is accused of second-degree murder.



Months after a man was shot and killed in north Phoenix, a suspect has been arrested.

The backstory:

On the evening of May 19, Phoenix Police say 30-year-old Seth Moisoff was found shot near 35th Avenue and Rose Garden Lane. Moisoff was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police say investigators were able to identify the suspect as 65-year-old Joseph Jennings, who was considered to be armed and dangerous.

Dig deeper:

On July 14, police said "extensive work" by detectives led to the arrest of Jennings. He was booked into jail and is accused of second-degree murder.

Joseph Jennings (MCSO)

What we don't know:

The motive for the shooting is unknown. Police didn't say if Moisoff and Jennings knew each other.

Map of where the shooting happened