Suspect arrested months after deadly north Phoenix shooting

By
Updated  July 15, 2025 9:27am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Joseph Jennings, 65, is accused of killing 30-year-old Seth Moisoff in May near 35th Avenue and Rose Garden. Police say Jennings was booked on second-degree murder charges.

The Brief

    • Seth Moisoff, 30, died after he was shot on May 19 near 35th Avenue and Rose Garden Lane.
    • On July 14, police said 65-year-old Joseph Jennings was arrested for the shooting.
    • Jennings is accused of second-degree murder.

PHOENIX - Months after a man was shot and killed in north Phoenix, a suspect has been arrested.

The backstory:

On the evening of May 19, Phoenix Police say 30-year-old Seth Moisoff was found shot near 35th Avenue and Rose Garden Lane. Moisoff was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police say investigators were able to identify the suspect as 65-year-old Joseph Jennings, who was considered to be armed and dangerous.

Dig deeper:

On July 14, police said "extensive work" by detectives led to the arrest of Jennings. He was booked into jail and is accused of second-degree murder.

Joseph Jennings (MCSO)

What we don't know:

The motive for the shooting is unknown. Police didn't say if Moisoff and Jennings knew each other.

