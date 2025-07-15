Suspect arrested months after deadly north Phoenix shooting
PHOENIX - Months after a man was shot and killed in north Phoenix, a suspect has been arrested.
The backstory:
On the evening of May 19, Phoenix Police say 30-year-old Seth Moisoff was found shot near 35th Avenue and Rose Garden Lane. Moisoff was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Police say investigators were able to identify the suspect as 65-year-old Joseph Jennings, who was considered to be armed and dangerous.
Dig deeper:
On July 14, police said "extensive work" by detectives led to the arrest of Jennings. He was booked into jail and is accused of second-degree murder.
Joseph Jennings (MCSO)
What we don't know:
The motive for the shooting is unknown. Police didn't say if Moisoff and Jennings knew each other.
Map of where the shooting happened