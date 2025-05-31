Phoenix homicide suspect considered 'armed and dangerous'

The Brief Homicide detectives are seeking answers after a deadly shooting in north Phoenix. The suspect, identified as Joseph Jennings, is also known to go by the names John or J.J. Police say Jennings is considered armed and dangerous.



Homicide detectives are seeking answers after a deadly shooting, and law enforcement is now asking the community to help find a suspect.

Detectives were able to uncover information and evidence that led to identifying the suspect, and they're now looking for the community's help in trying to locate this individual.

What we know:

At 5 p.m. on May 19, officers were called to the scene near 35th Avenue and Rose Garden in North Phoenix.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Phoenix Fire Department crews transported him to an area hospital.

Sgt. Lorraine Fernandez says the victim, identified as 30-year-old Seth Moisoff, did not survive his injuries.

The backstory:

"The investigation continued to the point where detectives were able to not just talk with witnesses, but also find evidence from surveillance cameras and identify the suspect," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower.

"Detectives now know the suspect's identity: Joseph Jennings. They know who he is, but they don't know where he is, and that's what they're hoping the community might be able to help with. He is known to go by the name of John, J.J., and is still known to live in the area. Authorities are hoping somebody might recognize him."

Bower added, "He's definitely got a unique face. He's an older gentleman. He may shave his beard. He may cut his hair. But I think if folks look at his picture, they'll be able to identify him if he's walking down the street, going into one of the different restaurants, a gas station nearby."

What you can do:

If you see this individual, he is considered armed and dangerous. Don't confront him. Call 911.

If you have any information about this case, call Silent Witness. You can remain anonymous and receive a cash award for tips leading to an arrest or indictment.

TIP LINE: (480) WITNESS

Map of the crime scene area:

The Source Information in this report was gathered from an interview with Sgt. Brian Bower and a Phoenix Police media advisory.



