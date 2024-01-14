Man and woman found dead inside Phoenix home, police say

A man and woman were found dead in Phoenix on Sunday morning after police were called to a home for reports of a domestic violence incident.

At around 8:45 a.m. on Jan. 14, Phoenix Police officers responded to a domestic violence call at a home near Central Avenue and Union Hills Drive.

When they got there, they found a man and a woman who were dead. They both had gunshot wounds.

Detectives are working to learn what led up to the incident.

No names have been released in this case.

Map of the area where the incident happened: