Man and woman seriously injured in Phoenix shooting on Oct. 18

A man and woman were shot Sunday afternoon and are recovering at the hospital, says Phoenix Police on Oct. 18.

At around 4 p.m., officers responded to the area of 67th Avenue and Apache Street for reports of a shooting. There, they found a man and woman with shooting injuries.

"Officers are still working to determine what lead up to the shooting, but it appears this was not a random shooting and the man and woman knew the other person involved," police said.

Anyone with information can call Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151.