Man arrested after 4,200 gallons of diesel stolen from Tennessee gas station

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
7
Hard Freeze Watch
from WED 12:00 AM MST until WED 9:00 AM MST, Aguila Valley, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
Hard Freeze Watch
from THU 12:00 AM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Aguila Valley, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
Freeze Watch
from WED 12:00 AM MST until WED 9:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Tonto Basin, Dripping Springs
Freeze Watch
from THU 12:00 AM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Tonto Basin, Dripping Springs
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, New River Mesa, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 11:00 PM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County

Man arrested after 4,200 gallons of diesel stolen from Tennessee gas station

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 12:51PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX TV Digital Team
Rolando Javier Rodriguez-Denis article

Rolando Javier Rodriguez-Denis (Credit: Hendersonville Police)

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. - Authorities said they have made at least one arrest after a group of thieves stole 4,200 gallons of diesel fuel from a gas station.

Hendersonville Police in Tennessee said the "large-scale" theft occurred on Nov. 13 on the 700 block of East Main Street.

The stolen diesel was valued at approximately $20,000.

RELATED: 2 men cause ‘huge damage’ using excavators to steal ATMs, footage shows

Investigators said the band of thieves made multiple trips to the same gas station and fuel pump over the course of several hours. 

Image 1 of 2

Police released pictures of the tank and hoses used in the theft.  (Hendersonville Police)

They later identified one of the getaway vehicles in the theft and traced its registration number.

That led officers to one of the suspects, 25-year-old Rolando Javier Rodriguez-Denis. He was taken into custody for theft over $10,000 and vandalism over $1,000.

RELATED: Average price of gas plunges to cheapest in over a year

Rodriguez-Denis is set to appear in court on Wednesday.

Authorities say the investigation is still ongoing.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 

 