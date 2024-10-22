Man arrested after pigs, tortoises, snake and turtles found in Tucson home amid animal cruelty probe: PCSD
TUCSON, Ariz. - Sheriff's officials in southern Arizona say they have arrested a man in connection with an animal cruelty investigation.
Per a statement, detectives with the Pima County Sheriff's Department, executed an animal cruelty search warrant at a home in the area of Picture Rocks and Guthrie Roads in Tucson.
"Authorities have humanely removed a variety of animals from a residence, including ten Kunekune pigs, three dogs, a gopher snake, a desert tortoise, six sulcata tortoises, two red-eared slider turtles, and one deceased Sonoran toad."
Investigators say the suspect, identified as 51-year-old Christopher Pfeil, was on probation for animal cruelty. When investigators questioned him, Pfeil "indicated that he was experiencing a mental health crisis and was subsequently transported to a local hospital for further evaluation."
"Felony and misdemeanor charges related to the case are expected to be presented to the Pima County Attorney's Office for review," read a portion of PCSD's statement. "This investigation is ongoing."