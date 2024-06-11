Expand / Collapse search
Man arrested for deadly Phoenix home shooting: PD

By
Updated  June 11, 2024 8:56am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Clayveion Dontae Hendrix article

Clayveion Dontae Hendrix

PHOENIX - Police in Phoenix say they have arrested a man for his alleged role in a deadly shooting on June 9.

According to a statement, officers were called at around 5:30 p.m. to a home in the area of 12th Street and Roosevelt regarding a shooting. Once they arrived, they found 37-year-old Tracy Jerome Walker with at least one gunshot wound.

"Walker was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced deceased," police said.

Investigators say 24-year-old Clayveion Dontae Hendrix was detained at the scene.

"Hendrix was interviewed about this incident and made admissions to being responsible for the shooting," investigators wrote. "He was ultimately booked into jail for murder."

Per the statement, no other suspects are believed to be involved in this incident. An investigation remains ongoing.

Area where the shooting happened