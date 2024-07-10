Expand / Collapse search
Man arrested in Glendale after allegedly firing off nearly a dozen rounds

Updated  July 10, 2024 2:32pm MST
Body cam: Man accused of firing nearly a dozen rounds

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Body camera footage was released of Glendale Police officers taking a man into custody after he allegedly fired nearly a dozen rounds early in the morning.

At around 2:50 a.m. on July 7, officers were notified via ShotSpotter that 11 gunshots rang out near Bethany Home Road and 69th Drive.

"As our officers arrived, they observed through the front window of a home, a woman in distress. She was carrying a toddler, and told our officers there was a male inside with a rifle. Our officers acted quickly to get them out safely," Glendale Police said.

They found and arrested Eric Bermudez. He reportedly had two bulletproof vests, and four guns, one of which was reported stolen.

Police say Bermudez violated Shannon's Law.

"Shannon's Law is a law against the firing of gunshots into the air, established after 14-year-old Shannon Smith was killed by a stray bullet in 1999. Every year, police departments across the state put out information about the law and the dangers surrounding it. This year was no different. Despite our warnings, there always seems to be someone who doesn't get the message," Glendale Police said in a 2023 Facebook post.

Map of where the incident happened: