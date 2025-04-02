Arizona weather forecast: Scattered rain, snow showers expected across the state

The Brief Noticeably cooler temps are expected this week in Arizona. On Wednesday, we'll see a chance for rain in Phoenix and snow in the High Country. This weekend, temps will warm back up into the 80s.



An active weather pattern is taking shape over the next several days.

What To Expect on Wednesday:

An area of low pressure will move into Arizona on Wednesday. As a result, breezy conditions continue with scattered rain and snow showers across the state.

The best chance for wet weather is in the northern and eastern parts of the state. However, Phoenix will see a 30% chance of rain showers. A few inches of snow may fall over spots above 6,000 feet from Wednesday midday through the night.

In Flagstaff, 2-4" of snow with melting is possible. Arizona Snowbowl could pick up another 6-10" if snow showers linger over the peaks long enough. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 60s in Phoenix on Wednesday.

Later This Week:

While the first system will exit by Thursday morning, a new one approaches throughout the day Thursday and arrives by Friday.

As a result, scattered rain/snow showers are possible again in northern Arizona both Thursday and especially Friday. For now, it appears less likely the rain will reach the Valley.

Regardless, the continued rounds of storms will keep temperatures below average. Highs in the low to middle 70s are forecast for Thursday and Friday in the Valley. By the weekend, highs will return to near 80 degrees.

Looking Ahead:

By next week, the region starts to feel more like April... in the 80s and 90s. In fact, late next week could approach triple digits!

