Man arrested in 2008 sexual assault of teenage girl

A man has been arrested in connection to the sexual assault of a teenage girl more than a decade ago.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the assault happened in 2008 when a 13-year-old girl reported that she had been assaulted by two men while at a party. The victim alleged that two men named "Alex" and "Ryan" lured her to a bedroom and sexually assaulted her.

The victim told MCSO that her 17-year-old friend intervened and stopped the assault. He was allegedly assaulted by the two suspects and his vehicle was damaged.

"SVU Investigators continued to develop leads and search for evidence, but the case became inactive in 2009 when the victim did not wish to participate any further with the investigation and the lack of suspect information," MCSO said.

The case was reopened in 2017 when MCSO received additional funding for processing untested sex assault kits. The following year, the sheriff's office learned that male DNA had been found on some of the evidence. That DNA was entered into a database, resulting in a DNA match identifying 33-year-old Alexander Rzeczycki.

The case was reopened, and investigators worked to locate Rzeczycki and the victim, but they learned that the victim had died in 2015.

"MCSO determined the investigation would continue even with the deceased victim and conferred with the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office (MCAO) about the viability of the criminal case against any identified suspects," the sheriff's office said.

MCSO submitted their case to the attorney's office and a grand jury. A warrant for Rzeczycki's arrest was issued, and he was located on May 3 and taken into custody. Rzeczycki was booked into jail and is accused of sexual conduct with a minor.

Alexander Rzeczycki (MCSO)

The case remains open as investigators are working to determine the second suspect.

Anyone with information should contact MCSO at 602-876-TIPS.