Man arrested in 2019 for allegedly assaulting young girls fails to appear in court

Two years after a man was accused of sexually assaulting several young girls, he is on the loose after police officials say he failed to appear in court on the morning of Sept. 10.

Related: Phoenix man arrested, accused of sexually exploiting teens

FOX 10 reported on the arrest of Gordon Golding in 2019. According to court documents, Golding allegedly went to the alleged victims' school to drop off vape pens and marijuana. He would pick alleged victims up at night, bring them to his house, and that was where he abused them.

After searching Golding's home, police say they found at least 10 video files containing recordings of sexual acts between him and the alleged victims.

Golding was arrested on multiple counts of kidnapping, sexual abuse, and aggravated assault.

Father of victim speaks out

As news spread that Golding was not in court on Sept. 10, the father of one of the alleged victims said they horrified to learn that Golding is on the loose.

"We're not shocked. We had said that he was going to run from day one. and we are very disappointed in the court system," said the father. We have opted to not identify the father to protect the alleged victim's identity. "He had no right to be out in the first place. None at all."

The father said since the incident, his daughter has been through plenty of counseling sessions. He also said the incident has been traumatic for the whole family. What they want now Is justice.

"We want some closure going on. We want him behind bars. That's where the closure is gonna happen," said the father.

Anyone with information on Golding's whereabouts should call police.

Other Top Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Download FOX 10 apps for local breaking news and weather

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters