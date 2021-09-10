Investigation underway in Phoenix after man dies while in police custody

Phoenix police are investigating after a man died while in their custody near 7th Avenue and McDowell early Friday morning, officials said.

Just before 1 a.m., officers received a call about a male walking naked on the street. Police say he was "incoherent" when they tried to speak to him.

Eventually, authorities say he began kicking, so they used leg restraints on him and called firefighters to come and evaluate the man.

While fire crews were treating him, police say he lost consciousness and died.

Police say the northbound lanes of 7th Avenue are closed just north of Interstate 10 while the investigation is underway.

